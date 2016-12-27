NBA

Watch: Rockets' Chinanu Onuaku shoots free throws underhanded in debut

SI Wire
Tuesday December 27th, 2016

Houston Rockets rookie center Chinanu Onuaku made quite an impression in his NBA debut after he made two free throws underhanded.

With less than three minutes to play in the Rockets' 131–115 rout over the Phoenix Suns, Onuaku went to the free throw line and attempted both of his shots "granny style," a technique used by such legends as George Mikan, Wilt Chamberlain and Rick Barry.

Barry was the last NBA player to attempt underhanded free throws in a regular-season game.

Onuaku tried shooting free throws underhanded during his freshman season at Louisville and improved his free throw percentage by 13 points during his sophomore season.

Onuaku scored six points and had three rebounds in eight minutes against the Suns. The Rockets plan on sending Onuaku back to their D-league affiliate on Tuesday.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters