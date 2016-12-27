Houston Rockets rookie center Chinanu Onuaku made quite an impression in his NBA debut after he made two free throws underhanded.

With less than three minutes to play in the Rockets' 131–115 rout over the Phoenix Suns, Onuaku went to the free throw line and attempted both of his shots "granny style," a technique used by such legends as George Mikan, Wilt Chamberlain and Rick Barry.

Barry was the last NBA player to attempt underhanded free throws in a regular-season game.

Onuaku tried shooting free throws underhanded during his freshman season at Louisville and improved his free throw percentage by 13 points during his sophomore season.

Onuaku scored six points and had three rebounds in eight minutes against the Suns. The Rockets plan on sending Onuaku back to their D-league affiliate on Tuesday.

- Scooby Axson