Bucks selling 10-win ticket package for $149

The Milwaukee Bucks announced their 10-win ticket plan on Tuesday,

“There’s nothing like a Bucks victory in front of a packed house at the BMO Harris Bradley Center,” team president Peter Feigin announced. “Our staff continues to build creative and innovative platforms to give even more Bucks fans the opportunity to see a win by the home team. We’re thrilled to roll out this one-of-a-kind ticket pass and give our great fans a winning experience.”

For $149, fans will be able to purchase a pass that starts on Jan. 13 against the Heat. Fans receive a ticket for that night’s game and every subsequent Bucks home game of the 2016-17 season until the Bucks collect 10 home victories. Fans who purchase the 10-Win Pass may also receive additional ticket bonuses if the Bucks have home winning streaks of five or 10 games during the duration of the pass. Seats will be assigned on the day of each game and assigned through the Bucks' mobile app.

The Bucks are 10–7 on the year at the Bradley Center and the package could span over 21 home games.

The first 10 games include match-ups against the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns.

The pass is available for purchase through Wednesday, January 11.