NBA

43. Craig Sager works his first NBA Finals

Over the last few years of a long life in sports television—his career began in 1973 when the Northwestern University speech major moved to Sarasota, Fla., where he worked as a sailing instructor, a bouncer at Big Daddy’s and a cub reporter at a radio station—Craig Sager has become the most beloved figure in the NBA (see his interview with LeBron James during Game 6 of Sager's first and only NBA Finals). Think about that—a broadcaster becoming the most beloved person in a sport. But it was true. Respected by players and executives, loved by fans, Sager passed away in December of acute myeloid leukemia. He was 65 and will be immensely missed by the NBA family and beyond. — Richard Deitsch

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters