Over the last few years of a long life in sports television—his career began in 1973 when the Northwestern University speech major moved to Sarasota, Fla., where he worked as a sailing instructor, a bouncer at Big Daddy’s and a cub reporter at a radio station—Craig Sager has become the most beloved figure in the NBA (see his interview with LeBron James during Game 6 of Sager's first and only NBA Finals). Think about that—a broadcaster becoming the most beloved person in a sport. But it was true. Respected by players and executives, loved by fans, Sager passed away in December of acute myeloid leukemia. He was 65 and will be immensely missed by the NBA family and beyond. — Richard Deitsch