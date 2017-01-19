NBA

Westbrook vows revenge against Pachulia for hard foul

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook says he plans on getting back at Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia after he received a hard foul in the second quarter of their game Wednesday night.

Late in the second quarter of Golden State's 121–100 victory, Pachulia fouled Westbrook knocking him to the ground. Pachulia received a Flagrant 1 foul on the play.

He hit me kind of hard," Westbrook said. "But it's all right. I'm gonna get his ass back. Straight up."

Pachulia then stood over Westbrook while he was down on the floor.

"No, I didn't see that until just now, but I don't play that game," Westbrook said. "I'm gonna get his ass back. Whenever that is, I don't know what it's going to be, but I don't play that game."

Pachulia says he thought it was a good play, but officals called him for a foul.

"A foul is a foul. If it was a hard foul, it was a hard foul," Pachulia said. "There is nothing you can do. So you just move on. If he got hurt, that's fine too; it's part of the game."

Westbrook finished with 27 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists for his 21st triple-double of the season.

Golden State (36–6) has won five in row and will face the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Feb. 11

- Scooby Axson

