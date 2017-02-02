NBA

Charles Barkley: ‘I have no problem with what LeBron said’

SI Wire
an hour ago

Charles Barkley responded to LeBron James’s comments on TNT’s Inside the NBA on Thursday, saying he didn’t have a problem with James’s criticism.

Barkley’s main talking point maintained that he would never say anything “personal” about another player. He called James “whiny” for expressing his frustration with the Cavaliers’ roster earlier this week, setting off a mini-feud of sorts. He doubled down on the fact that James indeed has plenty of help on his team as it stands.

“I’m not going to let him disrespect my legacy like that,” James told ESPN earlier this week. “I’m not the one who threw somebody through a window. I never spit on a kid. I never had unpaid debt in Las Vegas. I never said, ‘I’m not a role model.’ I never showed up to All-Star Weekend on Sunday because I was in Vegas all weekend partying.

"All I've done for my entire career is represent the NBA the right way. Fourteen years, never got in trouble. Respected the game. Print that," James added.

