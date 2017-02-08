Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker re-injured his left knee on Wednesday night against the Miami Heat.

The Bucks announced Parker suffered a sprained left knee and would not return.

Parker was driving into the lane before his left knee buckled. He was slow to get up and was assisted off the court.

Watch Parker's injury below:

Bucks’ Jabari Parker helped off the floor after going down with non-contact knee injury pic.twitter.com/5qPs74fIFq — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 9, 2017

Parker tore his anterior cruciate ligament during his rookie season in 2014. Parker is averaging 20.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.4 blocks per game.