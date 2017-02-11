NBA

Kevin Durant on booing from Thunder fans: 'I actually thought it would be a little louder'

Kevin Durant was booed mercilessly by Thunder fans in his return to Oklahoma City on Saturday. But the Warriors star claims he expected the booing to be louder. 

In an interview with ESPN's Lisa Salters after Golden State's 130–114 win over the Thunder, Durant acknowledged the crowd's negative reaction but said he thought the jeers would be louder. 

"I actually thought it would be a little louder," he said. 

Durant downplayed the jawing and shoving that took place between he and his former teammates at times during the game. 

Watch the full postgame interview below. 

Durant finished the game with 34 points. 

