NBA

Twitter goes wild as Westbrook jaws at Durant in Warriors–Thunder clash

Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook exchanged some heated words in the third quarter of Saturday's Warriors–Thunder game, and Twitter went crazy.

The Warriors held a comfortable lead when Westbrook and Durant started jawing on the way to their respective benches. 

Here's a look at some of the best Twitter reactions to the heated moment between the two former teammates. 

The Warriors won the first two meetings between the two teams this year at Oracle Arena. 

