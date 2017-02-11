Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook exchanged some heated words in the third quarter of Saturday's Warriors–Thunder game, and Twitter went crazy.

The Warriors held a comfortable lead when Westbrook and Durant started jawing on the way to their respective benches.

Here's a look at some of the best Twitter reactions to the heated moment between the two former teammates.

I would pay an ungodly amount of money to see Westbrook and Durant fight tonight for 30 seconds uninterrupted — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) February 12, 2017

Ok, that was fun — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) February 12, 2017

LIPREADERS PLZ WEIGH IN — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 12, 2017

!!!!!!!!! — Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) February 12, 2017

on my way to get "I'M COMIN'! I'M COMIN'! I'M COMIN'!" tattooed on my forehead god bless you russell westbrook — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) February 12, 2017

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?! https://t.co/t6Sofj6IeB — Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) February 12, 2017

Westbrook: I'm gonna rip out your heart

Durant: Our team is winning — Eric Freeman (@freemaneric) February 12, 2017

The Warriors won the first two meetings between the two teams this year at Oracle Arena.