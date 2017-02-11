Kevin Durant returns to Oklahoma City for the first time on Saturday night as the Warriors take on the Thunder in primetime.

Durant will face his former teammates, most notably Russell Westbrook, in a highly anticipated game that should include some interesting fan reaction to Durant being back. The Warriors have beaten the Thunder by 20-plus points in both of their meetings this season in Oakland.

The Warriors will travel back to Oklahoma City on March 20 for the final game of the season series.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

When: 8:30 p.m. ET, Friday, Feb. 11

TV: ABC

Live stream: Watch the game online here.