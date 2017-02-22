NBA

Lakers' Jeanie Buss says she waited too long to fire her brother Jim

SI Wire
33 minutes ago

In an apperance on Spectrum Sports Net, Lakers executive Jeanie Buss said she probably waited too long to fire her brother Jim and general manager Mitch Kupchak.

Buss hired Magic Johnson as the Lakers' president of basketball operations on Tuesday. As part of a front office reshuffling, both Jim Buss and Kupchak were relived of their duties. Jim Buss was in his 12th season as EVP of basketball operations while Kupchak was in his 17th as general manager. 

“This was a very difficult decision,” Buss said on Spectrum. “It was probably so hard for me to make that I probably waited too long. And for that, I apologize to Lakers fans. But now with clarity and direction, and talking to with Ervin, really knowing a change was needed, and that’s why we’re here today."

• No Magic Hire: Lakers Still Stuck In The Past

In 2014, Jim Buss promised to resign if the Lakers were not in contention in "three or four" years.

The Lakers have missed the playoffs in three straight seasons, including last year when they finished with a franchise-worst 65 losses. This season, Los Angeles is 19-39, the third worst record in the NBA.

Johnson said he was already looking to hire a general manager to work under him. Multiple media reports say that agent Rob Pelinka has reached an agreement to become the Lakers' next general manager.

Pelinka represented Kobe Bryant and currently represents James Harden, but he must divest from his agent commitments before he becomes the general manager. 


 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters