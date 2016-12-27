Down
Jerry Jones: Tony Romo to stay on bench against Eagles

SI Wire
Tuesday December 27th, 2016

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones says he does not want backup quarterback Tony Romo to play in next week's season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles, despite the Cowboys having the top seed in the NFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Rookie Dak Prescott will again start against Philadelphia.

"Because I don't like the circumstance it would come under, which would be injury," Jones said. "We don't feel like that any game we'd get for him that him stepping out there running a few plays or series would be worth the risk."

Prescott was once again brilliant in Monday night's 42–21 victory over the Detroit Lions, completing 15 of 20 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns. He now has 23 touchdown passes with four interceptions and is completing 68% of his passes for 3,630 yards.

Romo has not played since suffering a compression fracture in his back during a preseason game in August.

"Look at what Dak Prescott learned tonight and what's now in his computer that wasn't there before tonight in terms of working with Dez [Bryant] in terms of executing the offense," Jones said. "With him being a rookie, we really need all these reps he can get, including any reps we get this week and next week, because we want him to be as educated and as well-prepared and have as much as experience as he can when we get in the playoffs."

– Scooby Axson

