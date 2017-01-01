Bills running back Mike Gillislee made a very bad error during Sunday’s game against the Jets, forgetting that a kickoff was a live ball.

After the deep man Brandon Tate totally didn’t see the kick and ran away from the ball, Gillislee went back to retrieve the kick near the end zone. He let it bounce into the end zone, perhaps thinking it was a punt or something, and the Jets fell on it for an easy touchdown.

The Bills’ Twitter account accepted defeat.

Gillislee doesn't field the live ball on the kickoff, Jets recover in their endzone. Touchdown. So, yeah.



30-3 Jets | 3:21 4Q — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 1, 2017

What an ugly game for Buffalo.

– Kenny Ducey