The Cleveland Browns are on the clock with the top pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

The Browns finished the regular season with a 1–15 season. This is the first time the Browns will select the top pick since defensive end Courtney Brown was selected with the top pick.

The finalized NFL draft order will not be finalized until after the Super Bowl is held on February 5.

Below is the draft order for the first 20 picks of the draft:

1. Cleveland Browns

2. San Francisco 49ers

​3. Chicago Bears

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

5. Tennessee Titans (pick from the Los Angeles Rams)

6. New York Jets

7. San Diego Chargers

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Cincinnati Bengals

10. Buffalo Bills

11. New Orleans Saints

12. Cleveland Browns (pick from the Philadelphia Eagles)

13. Arizona Cardinals

14.* Philadelphia Eagles (pick from the Minnesota Vikings)

14* Indianapolis Colts

16. Baltimore Ravens

17. Washington Redskins

18. Tennessee Titans

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos

*pick will be determined by a coin flip