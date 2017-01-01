NFL

Watch: Steve Smith delivers emotional final postgame interview

SI Wire
Sunday January 1st, 2017

Steve Smith is retiring after 16 years in the NFL and shed a few tears in his postgame interview.

Smith finished Sunday's 27–10 loss to the Cincinatti Bengals with three passes caught for 34 yards.

“This is it,” Smith said in his postgame interview.

Watch the interview below:

​Smith finishes his career having played in five Pro Bowls and two Super Bowls. In 2005, he led the league in receptions, yards and touchdowns and remains the lone wide receiver since 1992 to accomplish the triple crown. Smith is also one of just 14 receivers with more than 1,000 career receptions.

