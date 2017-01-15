The Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys continue one of the game's most interesting rivalries when they square off in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday.

Dallas had the NFC's best record at 13–3 and faces a Green Bay team that has won seven games in a row, including a Wild Card playoff game rout of the New York Giants.

In their last meeting in Week 6, a 30–16 Dallas victory, Dak Prescott threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns, Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 157 yards and the defense forced four turnovers.

Dallas and Green Bay last met in the playoffs in 2014, a controversial 26–21 Packers victory. Green Bay held on after Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant's long catch on 4th and 1 was overturned following a video review.

The series is tied at 17-17, including seven playoff games. Dallas has a 4–3 series edge in the postseason.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

When: Sunday, Jan. 14, 4:40 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game online here.