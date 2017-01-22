What channel is the AFC championship game on?

The Patriots host the Steelers on Sunday night for AFC supremacy and a trip to the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady leads the Patriots back toward playoff glory, running into Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers, another team that is no stranger to the Super Bowl. The winner of the matchup will play the winner of the NFC Championship Game between the Packers and Falcons.

Find the information for the game below.

AFC Championship Game

Date: Sunday, Jan. 22

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

TV channel: CBS