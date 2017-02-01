NFL

Go inside the QB’s helmet for a look at the Patriots and Falcons’ signature plays

Down
enlarge
Super Bowl LI Breakdown
0:57 | NFL
Super Bowl LI Breakdown

Quickly

  • This 360-degree look at two signature plays of this year's Super Bowl teams shows why the Patriots and Falcons are so hard to stop.

The Patriots and Falcons rode two of the NFL’s best—and most sophisticated—offenses this season to Super Bowl LI on Sunday night in Houston. In order to better understand the intricacies of the two teams’ schemes, SI set out to capture a signature play from each team using a new approach, filming the plays using a 360-degree camera. Bill Belichick and Dan Quinn’s squads were understandably busy last week, so we enlisted Pace University’s football team to act as a scout team.

Explore each play using the interactive player below. Embedded in each player are several hotspots that show the plays from the vantage points of various players involved. For example, you can click the hotspot located near the quarterback to get a 360-degree look at what Matt Ryan and Tom Brady would see in the pocket, complete with on-screen graphics and text breaking down the play. Below, The MMQB’s Andy Benoit lays out each play and explains why they are so fundamental to each high-powered offense.

NFL
Super Bowl LI predictions: SI's NFL experts make their picks for Patriots-Falcons

Atlanta Falcons

Benoit’s breakdown of the play: The Falcons run this play out of their base personnel, with two tight ends on the field. Atlanta’s used its base formation to deadly effect this year, and they are as diverse and dangerous in base as any team in the NFL. The play called is an outside zone run, so the offensive line moves left in unison, causing the defense to follow. Matt Ryan recognizes this frees up extra space for Julio Jones on the slant route. Given Jones’s dominance on in-breaking routes, this has been a significant part of the Falcons’ offense this season.

Here’s what the play looked like against the Chiefs:

NFL
Amid distractions out west, Falcons' Kyle Shanahan focused on task in front of him

New England Patriots

This Patriots play demonstrates just how much Tom Brady is on the same wavelength with his receivers. The defense is in Cover 3—a foundational coverage for the Falcons. Chris Hogan runs a seam route, which is designed to attack the muddled area in between the zone coverages of the cornerback and linebacker. Brady recognizes that the linebacker is committing to the running back’s underneath route, freeing up Hogan deeper downfield.

Here’s what the play looked like against the Jets:

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters