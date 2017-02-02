Peter King: Falcons still potent without big games from stars

Julio Jones might be the best receiver in the NFL, but the Falcons have found ways to be effective even in games where Jones hasn't been a factor.

In the six games Jones either hasn't played or been a significant contributor, the Falcons went 6-0 and averaged more points than in games where he had a big impact.

"I have so much respect for the fact that they can beat you in about 94 different ways," Peter King of MMQB.com says. "Don't be surprised if Austin Hooper is a 100-yard receiver in this game. Something like that—if Atlanta wins—is going to happen. Something really unexpected.

"That's why they're a fascinating team. Some hero, if Atlanta wins, there's going to be a hero who Atlanta doesn't know."

The Falcons had the NFL's highest scoring offense by more than five points per game.

Atlanta takes on the Patriots in Super Bowl LI on Sunday in Houston.