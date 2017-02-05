NFL

Anti-Trump protesters gather near NRG Stadium before Super Bowl

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Groups of people protesting the presidency of Donald Trump have gathered near NRG Stadium, where the Super Bowl will be played later on Sunday.

The march began at noon at Hermann Park and was scheduled to follow a two-mile route to the stadium, according to USA Today. At the beginning of the march around 500 people had already joined the protest.

Protestors held signs reading "Resist" and "Deport Trump," and chanted "Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go."

Trump will reportedly not be in attendance for the game, though Vice President Mike Pence is planning to be in Houston for the matchup between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

