Report: This is what the Super Bowl field looks like
The excitement is palpable among reporters getting ready to cover the Super Bowl. It's so exciting that they choose to commemorate the moment with their own cool press box photos.
This is reportedly what the field will look like for tonight's game.
WE OUTCHEA #RiseUp #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/eE7riOhoed— Lang Whitaker (@langwhitaker) February 5, 2017
Press box view. pic.twitter.com/oLijk3Qo9j— John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) February 5, 2017
60 minutes to kick off @SuperBowl 51 @5liveSport pic.twitter.com/Sm3vcEmVNv— Darren Fletcher (@DFletcherSport) February 5, 2017
I'm in the auxiliary press box (which is in the seats), so it's been fun to experiment the atmosphere at NRG Stadium. pic.twitter.com/xb8NoB2ixu— Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) February 5, 2017
Big, if true.