Watch Lady Gaga's full Super Bowl LI halftime show

an hour ago

Lady Gaga opened the halftime show at NRG Stadium for Super Bowl LI.

The pop artist started the show on the roof of NRG Stadium, singing lyrics from "God Bless America" and "This Land Is Your Land" before jumping off the roof and descending to the stage. 

Lady Gaga performed hits like "Born This Way" and "Edge of Glory" during the show. (Click here for a complete setlist.) 

See video from the halftime show below: 

Last year's Super Bowl halftime show included Coldplay, Beyonce and Bruno Mars.

