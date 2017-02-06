Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski posted some of the most popular Instagram photos surrounding the Patriots' Super Bowl LI win over the Falcons, according to data from Facebook and Instagram.

On Facebook, 64 million people posted or interacted with content related to the Super Bowl, with 44 million people following suit on Instagram.

Among the most popular posts on Facebook was a photo Brady posted of himself celebrating the win with his family, which garnered nearly 500 thousand likes. Julian Edelman's Facebook photo of his post-game celebration with Brady was also popular with almost 200 thousand likes.

On Instagram, Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen got more than 750 thousand likes for a photo of her and Brady after the game. Gronkowski's photo with Brady earned more than 400 thousand likes.

Best ever no questions asked! # 2 for me and # 5 for that guy!! A photo posted by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:14pm PST

​Check out some of the other most popular posts of the night below.

It takes a team. And so much love. #NeverStopBelieving A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 5, 2017 at 10:15pm PST

Super Bowl MVP, Husband, and Father. #SB51 #Patriots #FootballIsFamily A video posted by NFL (@nfl) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:08pm PST

A special announcement from @markwahlberg! #SB51 #Patriots A video posted by NFL (@nfl) on Feb 5, 2017 at 1:31pm PST

Mood. A video posted by New England Patriots (@patriots) on Feb 5, 2017 at 7:59pm PST

Omg lm going to celebrate for about a week... The dynasty is backkkkkk A video posted by David Ortiz (@davidortiz) on Feb 5, 2017 at 7:26pm PST

Bom dia! Game day! #superbowl #daddyslittlegirl ✨❤️✨🏈 A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:03am PST

Game Day!!! A photo posted by Martellus Bennett (@martellusb) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:23am PST

My girl is ready for the Super Bowl. Let's goooooo @patriots A photo posted by Sebastian Vollmer (@vollmerseb) on Feb 5, 2017 at 1:53pm PST

Brady, Matt Ryan and Edelman were the three most talked about players on Facebook, and James White's game-winning touchdown run was the most talked about moment.