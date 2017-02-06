Photos: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski's posts among most popular Super Bowl Instagrams
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski posted some of the most popular Instagram photos surrounding the Patriots' Super Bowl LI win over the Falcons, according to data from Facebook and Instagram.
On Facebook, 64 million people posted or interacted with content related to the Super Bowl, with 44 million people following suit on Instagram.
Among the most popular posts on Facebook was a photo Brady posted of himself celebrating the win with his family, which garnered nearly 500 thousand likes. Julian Edelman's Facebook photo of his post-game celebration with Brady was also popular with almost 200 thousand likes.
On Instagram, Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen got more than 750 thousand likes for a photo of her and Brady after the game. Gronkowski's photo with Brady earned more than 400 thousand likes.
Wonderful things come to those who work hard with focus, tireless dedication and who never stop believing. Forever grateful for this moment. Congratulations my love!!#neverstopbeliving #lovemovesmountains #dedication #family #thankyouGod ✨🙏✨Coisas maravilhosas acontecem para aqueles que trabalham duro, com foco, dedicação incansável, e que nunca deixam de acreditar. Para sempre grata por este momento. Parabéns meu amor!! #nuncaparedeacreditar #oamormovemontanhas #dedicação #família #obrigadaDeus
Check out some of the other most popular posts of the night below.
Brady, Matt Ryan and Edelman were the three most talked about players on Facebook, and James White's game-winning touchdown run was the most talked about moment.