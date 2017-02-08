NFL

Dallas Cowboys: Defensive lineman

Greg Hardy turned out to be a locker room cancer in 2015 (to say nothing of his off-field résumé), and the Cowboys chose not to bring the defensive end back in ’16. The drug problems that led the gifted Randy Gregory to fall to the second round in the ’15 draft persisted, and the D-end was suspended for 14 games in ’16. (Now he’s banned for all of ’17.) Demarcus Lawrence, a second-round pick in ’14 at end, has suffered back problems. Clearly it's time for Dallas’s front office to stop with the high-risk bargain hunting and just pay the premium for a quality defensive lineman. Coordinator Rod Marinelli’s classic 4–3 scheme depends on production from the guys up front.

