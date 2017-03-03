NFL combine: Why Joe Mixon's ban won't actually punish him

With the Super Bowl and the 2016 season behind us, the NFL off-season is well underway. The rumor mill is already churning with news of contract negotiations and potential trades.

The NFL scouting combine starts this week and the league year is set to begin in March 9 at 4 p.m. ET, leaving teams steadily preparing for the NFL draft in April.

Stay up to date on the latest NFL news and rumors below:

Friday, March 3

• The Pittsburgh Steelers are heavy into negotiations with running back Le'Veon Bell on a long-term deal. (Aditi Kinkhabwala, NFL.com)

• 49ers GM John Lynch says he fine with quarterback Colin Kaepernick opting out of his contract. Lynch adds that Kaepernick would have been released otherwise.

• Jets wide receiver Eric Decker is likely to miss training camp. Decker's 2016 season ended early because of injuries to his hip and rotator cuff. (Rich Cimini. ESPN.com)

• The Cincinnati Bengals want at least a second-round pick for quarterback A.J. McCarron. (Cleveland Plain Dealer)

• The Patriots are willing to trade Jimmy Garoppolo "if the offer is right," contrdicting reports that New England would keep the backup quarterback (Cleveland Plain Dealer)

Thursday, March 2

• The Jets plan to release veteran receiver Brandon Marshall. (Kimberly Martin, Newsday)

• New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks is the object of trade talks with the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles emerging as potential trade partners. (Chris Mortensen, ESPN.com)

• Eagles backup quarterback Chase Daniel is drawing interest on the trade market. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Titans have agreed to terms with quarterback Matt Cassel. Cassel played in four games last season filling in for injured starting quarterback Marcus Mariota. (Team announcement)

• Titans general manager Jon Robinson says the team is “open for business” in regards to possibly trading the No. 5 overall pick in next month's draft.

• The Jets and Bears have emerged as possible landing spots for quarterback Mike Glennon.

• The Atlanta Falcons will tender restricted free agent wide receiver Taylor Gabriel. (Team announcement)

• Seahawks safety Earl Thomas is expected to be recovered from his broken leg in time to start next season, Pete Carroll said. (ESPN.com)

• The quarterback-needy Browns are “strongly considering” drafting North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky with the first pick. (Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland.com)

• Darrelle Revis’s recent arrest wasn’t the reason for his release, head coach Todd Bowles said. (NJ.com)

• Former Bears receiver Alshon Jeffery says he wants to sign with a contender. (Josina Anderson, ESPN.com)