NFL

Calais Campbell

Baskin: Denver Broncos. I’d love to see Campbell head home to Denver and line up alongside Von Miller and Derek Wolfe. The Broncos’ D was down a bit last year, especially in the run game after losing DT Malik Jackson last offseason, and Campbell would fix those deficiencies. And it’s feasible that Campbell (turning 31 this season) would take less money for a homecoming and a chance at being a part of a dominant defense. If the Broncos trot out Trevor Siemian again, Denver will need an all-time D to have a shot at a long playoff run.

Burke: Tennessee Titans. Tennessee is set up to make a splash in free agency—Alshon Jeffery probably makes sense here, too. Few options for the Titans would improve them immediately as much as landing Campbell, to play opposite Jurrell Casey on the defensive front. Campbell could slide into a 4–3 and be effective, but he’s really an ideal pairing with a 3–4 defense.

NFL
NFL free agency primers: Sizing up the 2017 market at every position

Feldman: Indianapolis Colts. Campbell's athleticism and positional flexibility make him appealing for every team looking for a d-line upgrade (Detroit? Tampa? Washington? His hometown Broncos?), which means he'll be busy once the negotiating period begins this week. New Colts GM Chris Ballard has warned fans he will be conservative in free agency, but he ought to make at least one splash to show he's prepared to help Andrew Luck.

Jones: Denver Broncos. The Broncos sorely missed Malik Jackson in 2016 and Sylvester Williams has to be better. Denver is competing in the best division in football, and the defense has to be able to rush the passer—and that’s where Campbell, one of the best interior pass rushers in the game today, fits in.

Single: Chicago Bears. Teams ran early and often against Chicago in 2016 because they knew it would work—the addition of Campbell's versatility and raw power next to Akiem Hicks and promising edge rusher Leonard Floyd should instantly turn the defensive line into a unit few offenses seek out.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters