Baskin: Denver Broncos. I’d love to see Campbell head home to Denver and line up alongside Von Miller and Derek Wolfe. The Broncos’ D was down a bit last year, especially in the run game after losing DT Malik Jackson last offseason, and Campbell would fix those deficiencies. And it’s feasible that Campbell (turning 31 this season) would take less money for a homecoming and a chance at being a part of a dominant defense. If the Broncos trot out Trevor Siemian again, Denver will need an all-time D to have a shot at a long playoff run.

Burke: Tennessee Titans. Tennessee is set up to make a splash in free agency—Alshon Jeffery probably makes sense here, too. Few options for the Titans would improve them immediately as much as landing Campbell, to play opposite Jurrell Casey on the defensive front. Campbell could slide into a 4–3 and be effective, but he’s really an ideal pairing with a 3–4 defense.

Feldman: Indianapolis Colts. Campbell's athleticism and positional flexibility make him appealing for every team looking for a d-line upgrade (Detroit? Tampa? Washington? His hometown Broncos?), which means he'll be busy once the negotiating period begins this week. New Colts GM Chris Ballard has warned fans he will be conservative in free agency, but he ought to make at least one splash to show he's prepared to help Andrew Luck.

Jones: Denver Broncos. The Broncos sorely missed Malik Jackson in 2016 and Sylvester Williams has to be better. Denver is competing in the best division in football, and the defense has to be able to rush the passer—and that’s where Campbell, one of the best interior pass rushers in the game today, fits in.

Single: Chicago Bears. Teams ran early and often against Chicago in 2016 because they knew it would work—the addition of Campbell's versatility and raw power next to Akiem Hicks and promising edge rusher Leonard Floyd should instantly turn the defensive line into a unit few offenses seek out.