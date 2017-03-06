Baskin: New England Patriots. DeSean Jackson has played the majority of his career on mediocre to bad teams, has been labeled as a difficult-to-manage personality and has a skill set that is a bit one-dimensional (even if that one-dimension is still as explosive and electric as ever). Solution? Put him on the Patriots! Belichick, Brady and Co. would have no reservations about being able to manage Jackson’s eccentricities, and giving Brady a legitimate deep threat opposite of Julian Edelman and the presumably-healthy Rob Gronkowski is already giving me flashbacks of their 2007 record-breaking offense.

Burke: Philadelphia Eagles. How about a Philadelphia reunion here? The Eagles obviously have a need at receiver and, despite the ugliness of their 2014 split, the team and Jackson have a mostly positive on-field history together. Jackson led the league in yards per catch last season, with 17.9—the second time in three years he’s held that title, and third time overall. Carson Wentz could use a big-play weapon to help stretch the field.

Feldman: Los Angeles Rams. Every indication suggests Jackson is headed to Tampa, but this is a list of best fits, not most likely, right? So let's send the speedster to his hometown of Los Angeles, where his former offensive coordinator, Sean McVay, and a young quarterback in desperate need of help await.

Jones: Tennessee Titans. If Houston doesn’t get a quarterback this offseason, the Titans should be the favorites to win the AFC South. Tennessee is already making a play for Brandin Cooks, so clearly the Titans are interested in speed. When Marcus Mariota gets a clean bill of health, hopefully he has a speedy No. 1 receiver waiting for him in Nashville.

Marston: Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Vincent Jackson reportedly is not planning to retire, but the 34-year-old hasn’t been much of a factor in Tampa Bay the last two seasons. Enter: DeSean Jackson. The speedster could occupy defensive backs opposite of the Bucs’ big man Mike Evans.

Single: Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs need as many ways as possible to take defensive attention away from Mike Evans, and with tight end Cameron Brate cementing himself as a reliable intermediate threat, a little more downfield speed would round out a promising receiving corps nicely. When healthy, Jackson still has afterburners that force secondaries to play on their heels.