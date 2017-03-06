Ben Baskin: New York Giants. Free Terrelle Pryor! In 2016, Pryor (two years removed from being a QB) had nearly 80 catches and over 1,000 yards on a team that cycled through quarterbacks with last names such as Kessler, McCown and Griffin. It would probably take some cap magic to make this work, but Pryor playing alongside small receivers in Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shephard on the Giants would be a great fit. Eli Manning always seems to get the best out of big receivers (Plaxico Burress, Hakeem Nicks) and is one of the smartest QBs in the league. Manning would certainly help Pryor’s development, and Pryor would add another dimension to the bewilderingly stagnant Giants offense.

Chris Burke: Cleveland Browns. Kudos to Pryor for getting himself into this position. The former quarterback has excelled at wide receiver to the point that he should cash in during free agency. But some of the credit belongs to Cleveland coach Hue Jackson and his staff for being able to unleash Pryor this past season. If the Browns are willing to pony up the dough, it’d be great to see these two sides stick together to build a foundation on offense.

Jacob Feldman: San Francisco 49ers. Pryor studied Julio Jones after switching from quarterback to wide receiver. That should help Shanahan, who turned Jones into the NFL's scariest weapon last year, pitch Pryor on the possibilities in San Francisco. Plus, the 49ers braintrust should have the time and money to risk some of both on a potential stud.

Jonathan Jones: Cleveland Browns. The Browns drafted four receivers last year and not one of them had the production of Taylor Gabriel, a guy they cut in favor of the young quartet. In short: The Browns have trouble evaluating the receiver position. They’ve taken their time to groom Pryor, and now they need to keep the player they’ve invested time in.

Eric Single: Cleveland Browns. Sentimentality rarely rules the day when free agency hits, but it’s hard to believe Pryor will forsake the franchise that believed in his talent all the way through his remarkable journey to this payday. The Browns can afford everybody on the market at every position, so keeping Pryor around as the primary target for 2017 Week 1 Starting Quarterback TBD should be an easy starting point for what figures to be a busy week in Cleveland.