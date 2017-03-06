NFL

NFL rumors: News on signings, free agency, cap cuts and more

1:20 | NFL
NFL Draft: What should the Browns do at QB?
SI Wire
an hour ago

With the Super Bowl and the 2016 season behind us, the NFL off-season is well underway. The rumor mill is already churning with news of contract negotiations and potential trades.

The NFL scouting combine is winding down and the league year is set to begin Thursday at 4 p.m. ET, leaving teams steadily preparing for the NFL draft in April and free agency.

Stay up to date on the latest NFL news and rumors below:

Monday, March 6

• Free-agent quarterback free agent Mike Glennon expected to land a deal worth $14-15 million per year. (Charles Robinson, Yahoo! Sports)

• Washington Redskins linebacker Trent Murphy suspended four games for violating the league's PED policy. (Washington Post)

• The New England Patriots have yet to receive a trade offer for backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo "anywhere close" to the team's asking price. (Boston Herald)

• The Cleveland Browns have "significant interest" in Tyrod Taylor. (Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports)

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters