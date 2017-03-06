NFL Draft: What should the Browns do at QB?

With the Super Bowl and the 2016 season behind us, the NFL off-season is well underway. The rumor mill is already churning with news of contract negotiations and potential trades.

The NFL scouting combine is winding down and the league year is set to begin Thursday at 4 p.m. ET, leaving teams steadily preparing for the NFL draft in April and free agency.

Stay up to date on the latest NFL news and rumors below:

Monday, March 6

• Free-agent quarterback free agent Mike Glennon expected to land a deal worth $14-15 million per year. (Charles Robinson, Yahoo! Sports)

• Washington Redskins linebacker Trent Murphy suspended four games for violating the league's PED policy. (Washington Post)

• The New England Patriots have yet to receive a trade offer for backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo "anywhere close" to the team's asking price. (Boston Herald)

• The Cleveland Browns have "significant interest" in Tyrod Taylor. (Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports)