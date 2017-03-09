NFL

Report: Alshon Jeffery to sign with Eagles

1:00 | NFL
Three players poised to cash in during free agency
SI Wire
2 hours ago

Free–agent wide receiver Alshon Jeffery will sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN's Josina Anderson reports

The deal is reportedly worth $14 million over one year. 

In 12 starts last season for the Bears, Jeffery caught 52 passes for 821 yards and two touchdowns. In 2013, when Jeffery made the Pro Bowl, he caught 89 passes for 1,421 yards and seven touchdowns. 

The Eagles finished 7-9 in 2016, the team's first season with rookie quarterback Carson Wentz under center. 

The Bears finished 3-13 last season. 

The new league year officially began on Thursday. 

