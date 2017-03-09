Report: Alshon Jeffery to sign with Eagles

Three players poised to cash in during free agency

Free–agent wide receiver Alshon Jeffery will sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN's Josina Anderson reports.

The deal is reportedly worth $14 million over one year.

In 12 starts last season for the Bears, Jeffery caught 52 passes for 821 yards and two touchdowns. In 2013, when Jeffery made the Pro Bowl, he caught 89 passes for 1,421 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Eagles finished 7-9 in 2016, the team's first season with rookie quarterback Carson Wentz under center.

The Bears finished 3-13 last season.

The new league year officially began on Thursday.