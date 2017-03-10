Report: Kirk Cousins signs franchise tender

NFL free agency: Cardinals need to decide whether it's time to rebuild

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins signed his franchise tender on Friday, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

Because Cousins signed the franchise-tag tender, worth $23.94 million, he is now eligible to be traded. Cousins reportedly asked owner Redskins Dan Snyder to be traded earlier this week.

Cousins, 28, completed 67% of his passes last season for a franchise record 4,917 yards with 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

It was the second straight season that Cousins set the franchise record for passing yards in a single season. He also received the franchise tag last season and was paid $19.953 million.

- Scooby Axson