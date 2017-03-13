Video shows Ezekiel Elliott pulling down a woman's shirt at St. Patrick's Day party
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was spotted at a St. Patrick's Day party over the weekend in Dallas.
In a video obtained by TMZ, Elliott is seen pulling down a woman's shirt and exposing her breast to the public.
One of Elliott’s associates claimed to TMZ that the woman was not upset by the incident and that she hung out with the running back and a group of friends after the parade ended.
The NFL concluded its investigation into whether Elliott committed any possible violation of the league's personal conduct policy after ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic violence in 2016.