When is the Super Bowl? Date, kickoff time, TV info

Wednesday January 25th, 2017

Super Bowl LI between the Falcons and Patriots takes place on Sunday, Feb. 5 in Houston.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will aim for their fifth Super Bowl together in New England, while the Falcons bring the NFL’s most prolific offense in search of their first franchise title. Atlanta last appeared in 1999, losing to Denver, and New England won it all in 2015 when the team beat Seattle. 

Atlanta advanced to the Super Bowl after beating Green Bay in the NFC Championship, while New England reached the Super Bowl after beating Pittsburgh. 

When: Sunday, Feb. 5, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Live stream the game with Fox Sports Go.

