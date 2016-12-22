Jaromir Jagr checked another milestone off his list, passing Mark Messier for second in all-time NHL scoring with a third-period against the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

The helper, which came on the Florida Panthers' lone goal in a 3-1 loss, gives the 44-year-old forward 1,888 in his career, behind only Wayne Gretzky’s 2,857.

“For me, it's like No. 1,” Jagr said recently when asked what passing Messier would mean. “I don't really count Wayne Gretzky. He was from another planet. I don't think he was from this planet. Whatever he did, it's unbreakable.”

Jaromir Jagr moves into second all-time in points with a butt assist. 1,888 for his career pic.twitter.com/LYMhBGKQfJ — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 23, 2016

Jagr, a veteran of 26 NHL seasons, reached the mark in his 1663rd game. He would have reached it sooner had he not played in Russia from 2008-2011, or been affected by several league work stoppages.

After being selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins with the No. 5 pick in the 1990 draft, Jagr was the youngest player in the league when he notched his first point—a goal against the New Jersey Devils in his second NHL game on October 7.

He’s come a long way since then, though he’s made good on his promise to bring back the famed mullet this season. Jagr has spent time in the NHL with the Penguins, Capitals, Rangers, Flyers, Stars, Bruins and Devils, in addition to the Panthers.

Jaromir Jagr Brian Miller/Getty Images Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr Bruce Bennett Studios/Getty Images Jaromir Jagr and Mario Lemiuex Bruce Bennett Studios/Getty Images Jaromir Jagr S Levy/Bruce Bennett Studios/Getty Images Luc Robitaille and Jaromir Jagr Bruce Bennett Studios/Getty Images Jaromir Jagr Gary Tramontina/AP Jaromir Jagr Al Tielemans for Sports Illustrated Jaromir Jagr Lou Capozzola for Sports Illustrated Jaromir Jagr Nick Cardillicchio for Sports Illustrated Jaromir Jagr Damian Strohmeyer for Sports Illustrated Jaromir Jagr Kenneth Lambert/AP Jaromir Jagr Darren Carroll for Sports Illustrated Jaromir Jagr Michal Svacek/AFP/Getty Images Jaromir Jagr Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images Jaromir Jagr Al Bello/Getty Images Jaromir Jagr Lou Capozzola for Sports Illustrated Jaromir Jagr Lou Capozzola for Sports Illustrated Jaromir Jagr Bruce Bennett/Getty Images Jaromir Jagr and Sidney Crosby Gregory Shamus/NHLI via Getty Images Jaromir Jagr Robert Beck for Sports Illustrated Jaromir Jagr Fred Vuich for Sports Illustrated Jaromir Jagr Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images Jaromir Jagr and Bryce Salvador Adam Hunger for Sports Illustrated Jaromir Jagr Martin Divisek/isifa/Getty Images Jaromir Jagr Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Jaromir Jagr Fred Vuich for Sports Illustrated Jaromir Jagr Fred Vuich for Sports Illustrated Jaromir Jagr Martin Rose/Getty Images Aaron Ekblad, Jaromir Jagr and Aleksander Barkov Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images Jaromir Jagr and Ryan Miller Joel Auerbach/AP; Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images Classic Photos of Jaromir Jagr 1 30 Close expandIcon 1 30 Close

For Messier, dropping down to No. 3 has been a long time coming.

“This is kind of anticlimactic for me in a way,” said Messier, a former teammate of Jagr with the Rangers. “I understand the amount of time that he put in overseas when he left the NHL and came back and the amount of points he amassed over there and where he would be if he would have stayed (here). So I guess in my own mind, he surpassed me a long time ago.”

San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton is the next active leader in points with 1,363 in 17 seasons, ranking 25th in NHL history.