There was little doubt that Arizona-raised Auston Matthews, the latest generational talent in a string of them, was going to the Toronto Maple Leafs with the first pick of the 2016 draft. No one, however, could have predicted his historic coming out party. In a 5-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators, the 19-year-old wunderkind became the first player to score four goals in his NHL debut. — Michael Blinn