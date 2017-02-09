The Narrative Podcast: The NHL at 100

It started with six teams within 100 miles of one another. One hundred years later, the NHL is a worldwide hit with franchises spanning the U.S. and Canada and a growing number of international fans.

The moments captured on film by legendary photography Denis Brodeur, the 1972 Summit Series and the man who gave voice to Peter Puck and taught a generation of new fans the game all played major roles in the creating a robust league filled with history—one that has fans aching to play in the NHL all the way in the Himalayas.

In this episode of The Narrative podcast, take a brief look back at how the game got to where it is today, and where it’s headed next.