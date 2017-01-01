Less than one full day into the new year, Olivier Giroud has already provided a legitimate goal of the year candidate.

The French forward utilized the oh-so-rare scorpion kick to finish off a break by Arsenal in the 17th minute of the team's game against Crystal Palace on Sunday, putting them up 1–0 in the contest.

GOAL OF 2017 Already?!! Olivier Giroud scores an outerworldly goal to put Arsenal ahead of Crystal Palace! pic.twitter.com/xFeBrjoEyB — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 1, 2017

It's been a good time for acrobatic finishes in the Premier League recently. Giroud's goal closely resembles a strike from Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan on Boxing Day (which should have been ruled out for offside), and another from Zlatan Ibrahimovic strike on New Years' Eve that was ruled out.