Bournemouth loans USA's Emerson Hyndman to Rangers

SI.com Staff
Monday January 9th, 2017

U.S. men's national team midfielder Emerson Hyndman will spend the rest of the season on loan at Rangers after being loaned out by Premier League parent club Bournemouth.

Hyndman, 20, has yet to make an appearance in a league match under manager Eddie Howe in his first season with the club after signing there from Fulham. He has played in just three games with the first team, all of which have come in cup competitions.

Hyndman becomes the latest American at Rangers, where Gedion Zelalem spent last season on loan from Arsenal (Zelalem himself is linked with another move–a permanent transfer to Borussia Dortmund). The likes of Claudio Reyna, Maurice Edu, Carlos Bocanegra and Alejandro Bedoya also played for the Scottish power in the past.

Rangers is currently in second place in Scotland's Premier League, 19 points off the pace set by runaway leader Celtic.

Hyndman, the grandson of former FC Dallas coach Schellas Hyndman, has three caps with the U.S., the last of which came in a May friendly against Puerto Rico.

