Planet Futbol

Rafa Marquez, Borussia Dortmund have pointed responses to Trump's wall

SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
an hour ago

President Donald Trump's wall between the United States and Mexico is back at the forefront of the headline cycle, with Trump signing off on an executive order to build the border wall and claiming that Mexico will eventually pay the U.S. for its construction.

The divisive concept has overflowed from the political sphere in to the sports one, emitting reactions from many corners of the world. 

Four-time Mexico World Cup captain Rafa Marquez, for example, voiced his opposition stance with a pointed statement claiming (translated) "that no wall can hold us back if we believe in ourselves," full with a video of his free-kick goal for Barcelona that bests a defensive wall in front of him.

The tweet echoed one sent by Oribe Peralta after Mexico's win over the USA in a November World Cup qualifier just three days after Trump won the presidential election that read "There is no wall that can stop us."

Borussia Dortmund has thrust itself into the conversation as well, posting a photo of its famous yellow wall at the Westfallenstadion, stating "the only #wall we believe in."

The wall, and Trump in general, was a topic of conversation prior to the USA's World Cup qualifier against Mexico.

U.S. captain Michael Bradley touched on the dynamic prior to the game, saying: "We, as Americans, have total respect for everybody and a real appreciation for not just the Mexican-Americans but the people from around the world who come and make a new life for themselves in our country. ... We have no choice but to have total faith in our system and the new president, that he's going to make the best decisions for everybody in this country."

Mexico and the USA shared a rare pre-game moment, with the rivals posing together as one during the team photos

Planet Futbol
After Trump's election, USA, Mexico players display unity with pregame photo

Regardless of how this all plays out, the world–the soccer world included–is watching.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters