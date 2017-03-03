Behind the MLS Ambition Rankings: New York Red Bulls

How much money has your team spent in the past five years on youth development? How much in the past year?

In the last five years, the club has significantly increased its spends on youth development. The organization has added additional youth levels, from pre-academy teams up to the creation of New York Red Bulls II in the USL.

The club has added training field and built an academy-specific building at the Red Bulls Training Facility, housing locker rooms, training rooms, and coaches offices. The academy teams are fully funded, and the Red Bulls continuously work on coaching development as well.

The club has definitely had a renewed emphasis on signing that youth going back to the 2015 season, with the signings of players like Sean Davis (December 2014) and Tyler Adams (February 2015). The club has also transitioned another player, Matt Miazga, from academy through his first professional years, seen him get identified by the U.S. national team and cap-tied, and sold to one of the largest clubs in the world.

How many homegrown players have you signed? How many have played in MLS league games for your first team?

16 – not including two current rookies, 8 of the 14 have appeared in MLS regular season, including all non-rookies on current roster.

How many season-ticket holders do you have? How many did you have in 2016?

The club continues to see year-over-year increases in RED Memberships, with a 10% increase from this time last year.

Where does your first team train? Did you build the training facility yourself? If so, how much did it cost?

The team trains at the Red Bulls Training Facility in East Hanover, N.J. The club built the training facility.

Did your team build its own stadium? If yes, how much money did the team spend on the stadium?

The Red Bulls play at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. Red Bull privately funded the stadium.

Do you have a USL affiliate? How big is your budget this year for your USL team?

The club has invested significantly in its USL team, highlighted by the renovation of facilities at Montclair State University, the team’s new home.

How much money have you spent in the three previous years on Designated Players (transfer fees and salary)? How much are you spending on Designated Players this year?

Information not disclosed.

How much TAM have you spent since its inception in the middle of 2015 (including this year)?

Information not disclosed.

How would you describe your investment in and use of data analytics? How many full-time analytics employees do you have?

The club highly values analytics and data. The club has a full-time performance analyst and added a part-time role this offseason as well.

Who is your jersey sponsor? What’s your total income on sponsorships this season?

Red Bull is the jersey sponsor. The club has a separate training top sponsor, Yanmar.

Local TV deal: How many of your games this season are shown on local television? How much is your local TV deal worth per season? How big is your budget for presenting local TV broadcasts? Do your broadcasters travel on the road for local TV broadcasts?

19 on local TV with our long-time partner MSG Networks. MSG Broadcasters call the away games from studio. The team produces its own English and Spanish radio broadcasts – English travels and calls all games, Spanish radio calls road games from the MSG studio while also providing the SAP broadcast for MSG.

How many front-office employees does your team have? How many have you added or subtracted in the past year?

The club continues to grow each year. This growth is taking place in all areas of the business, from operations and grounds crew, to ticket sales and sponsorship, academy and youth training programs staff, etc.

What other sorts of details should we know about your club that are a good barometer of the club’s ambition?

The club is actively pursuing a naming rights deal for Red Bull Arena. The club is being very selective about potential partners, and has the benefit of only agreeing to a lucrative, beneficial partnership.

