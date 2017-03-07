The U.S. men's national team will have to navigate through a group featuring Panama, Martinique and either Haiti or Nicaragua in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Three seeds were pre-set, with Honduras (Group A), USA (Group B) and Mexico (Group C) being spread across the three groups.

Honduras will play against Costa Rica, French Guiana and Canada, while Mexico will go up against Jamaica, El Salvador and Curacao.

The USA will play its Group B matches in Nashville, Tampa and Cleveland, while Mexico will play Group A games in San Diego, Denver and San Antonio. Group C games will be held in Harrison, New Jersey, and in Texas cities Frisco and Houston.

The winner of the Gold Cup takes a step toward qualifying for the 2021 FIFA Confederations Cup. Should the same nation win the 2019 Gold Cup, it'll automatically book its ticket to Qatar. If another nation wins in 2019, it'll set up a CONCACAF Cup playoff for the berth, such as the one the USA and Mexico played in October 2015. El Tri took that battle in extra time, securing its place in this summer's Confederations Cup in Russia.