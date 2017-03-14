U.S. men's national team rising star Christian Pulisic continued his hot streak for Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, scoring the go-ahead goal in the club's DFB Pokal quarterfinal against third-tier Sportfreunde Lotte.

With the game, which was rescheduled from its original date because of snowy conditions, level at 0-0, Pulisic capped off a Dortmund counter by scoring after an overlapping run on the left-hand side to meet Ousmane Dembele's pass. The goal was his third in his last four games, with each coming in different competitions. He scored and assisted against Bayer Leverkusen in Bundesliga play and followed that with a goal and assist against Benfica in the second leg of their round of 16 clash in the Champions League, helping send Dortmund to the quarterfinals.

The goal was the 18-year-old American's fifth in all competitions to go along with eight assists.

Andre Schurrle and Marcel Schmelzer added to Dortmund's lead soon after to pad the lead and send the club on its way to the semifinals, where Bayern Munich will be waiting.

Borussia Monchengladbach and Eintracht Frankfurt are set for the other semifinal.