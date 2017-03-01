YouTube announced Tuesday it is entering live television.

For cord cutters and cord shavers, the Google-owned video entity will be offering select TV channels for $35 a month, including sports stations ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNU, ESPN News, SEC Network, NBC Sports Network, BTN, FS1 and FS2.

Additionally, top networks ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC will also be available. However, Turner, which includes TNT, won’t be included in the streaming package.

“Meet YouTube TV. It’s live TV designed for the YouTube generation—those who want to watch what they want, when they want, how they want, without commitments,” YouTube wrote on its blog.

How YouTube positions itself in a crowded marketplace—with streaming competitors like Netflix and Hulu along with Dish’s Sling TV, AT&T’s DirecTV Now and Sony’s PlayStation Vue, among others—will be something to watch moving forward.