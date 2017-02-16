Tennis

Beyond the Baseline Podcast: Stan Smith

Jon Wertheim
2 hours ago

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On this week's episode, Wertheim talks with Stan Smith.

Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images

A two-time Grand Slam champion at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, Smith joins the podcast to talk about his tennis career, but also the athletic sneaker that has come to overshadow those achievements on the court. How did the adidas Stan Smith sneaker come to be? Smith talks about how it all began, what his role and involvement with adidas and the sneaker is now, his thoughts on how it became an iconic staple in the fashion world and more. Wertheim and Smith also talk about college tennis, why the elongated careers of current players build the case for playing college tennis, Smith's coaching and advice to aspiring tennis players and more.

• MORE BEYOND THE BASELINE: Mary Carillo | Reilly Opelka

​Also on the podcast, Smith talks about the current landscape of tennis and what he thinks about the current prize money and earnings of players, compared to when he was playing, and the current stars on the ATP Tour.

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.

 

