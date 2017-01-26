Tennis

Beyond the Baseline Podcast: Mary Carillo on final days of the Australian Open

Jon Wertheim
an hour ago

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

From the Melbourne, Wertheim talks with Tennis Channel commentator Mary Carillo.

As the final days of the 2017 Australian Open approach, Wertheim talks with Carillo about what has happened in the tournament so far, including Simona Halep's first round loss, the upsets of Novak Djokovic, Angelique Kerber and Andy Murray and the current remaining players, including Venus and Serena Williams. Wertheim and Carillo breakdown the various storylines of their final matchup, how they are still competing for Grand Slam titles at 35 and 36 years of age and how remarkable their tennis story really is. 

WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images

 
Carillo also talks about Roger Federer, his longevity and his run to the Australian Open final, and possible matchup against Rafael Nadal. Wertheim and Carillo also talk about Nick Kyrgios, Grigor Dimitrov and more.

• MORE BEYOND THE BASELINE: Paul Annacone from Melbourne

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.

 
 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters