On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

From the Melbourne, Wertheim talks with Tennis Channel commentator Mary Carillo.

As the final days of the 2017 Australian Open approach, Wertheim talks with Carillo about what has happened in the tournament so far, including Simona Halep's first round loss, the upsets of Novak Djokovic, Angelique Kerber and Andy Murray and the current remaining players, including Venus and Serena Williams. Wertheim and Carillo breakdown the various storylines of their final matchup, how they are still competing for Grand Slam titles at 35 and 36 years of age and how remarkable their tennis story really is.

WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images

Carillo also talks about Roger Federer, his longevity and his run to the Australian Open final, and possible matchup against Rafael Nadal. Wertheim and Carillo also talk about Nick Kyrgios, Grigor Dimitrov and more.

• MORE BEYOND THE BASELINE: Paul Annacone from Melbourne

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.