On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On this week's episode, Wertheim talks with Sloane Stephens.

From a small room at Indian Wells, Wertheim talks with Stephens, who is attending the tournament not as a participant but as an on-looker (and journalist), after undergoing foot surgery earlier in the year. Stephens talks about how the injury happened, why she went to Australia ahead of the Australian Open and why she decided to undergo the surgery after several doctor visits. Stephens also talks about how she deals with the logistical side of being injured, including everything that comes with it: MRIs, doctor appointments, physical therapy, etc., and when she is aiming to be back on the court. Also on the podcast, Stephens talks about how this time off has helped her and why it has actually been enjoyable, her role in Indian Wells as commentator as part of the Tennis Channel team, how she is finishing her degree in communications through the WTA program and more.

• MORE BEYOND THE BASELINE: Stan Smith | Ryan Harrison

​Also on the podcast, Stephens talks about Maria Sharapova's return and how she thinks she'll be received once she is able to play again in April.

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.