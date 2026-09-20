Bengals vs. Texans: Claim Up to $1,000 in FanCash With Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans square off on Sunday, Sept. 20, and new bettors can capitalize on this matchup with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. You can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash during your first 10 days on the platform. This welcome offer gives you multiple chances to build your bankroll while betting on this AFC South showdown.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Bengals vs. Texans

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to earn up to $100 in FanCash daily for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $1,000. You'll wager at least $1 on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer, and if your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash. This means you can start with the Bengals vs. Texans game on day one and continue building your bonus through day 10.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this sportsbook promos offer:

New users only; existing account holders are not eligible.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to qualify.

Wager $1 or more on any sports market with minimum minus-500 odds.

Receive up to $100 in FanCash per day if your wager loses.

Claim the offer for your first 10 days using the sportsbook.

FanCash bonuses expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

Offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

Let's say you place a $50 wager on the Bengals to cover the spread against the Texans at minus-500 odds. If Cincinnati wins, you keep your winnings. If Houston pulls off the upset, you'll receive $50 in FanCash to use on your next bet. This same process repeats daily for 10 days, giving you multiple opportunities to build your account balance while betting on this divisional matchup.

The Bengals enter this game with Joe Burrow healthy and ready to lead the offense against Houston's elite pass rush. Burrow completed 25 of 35 passes for 254 yards and one touchdown in Cincinnati's season-opening victory over Tampa Bay. Meanwhile, the Texans' defense struggled in their opening loss to Buffalo, allowing 36 points and recording just two sacks. This creates an intriguing matchup where Burrow's arm talent could exploit Houston's defensive vulnerabilities.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for this game

Signing up for your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start betting on Bengals vs. Texans:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app to your mobile device or visit the website. Tap the sign-up button and provide your personal information for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer for the Bengals vs. Texans game. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash within 24 hours. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to earn up to $1,000 in total FanCash. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement before withdrawing any funds.

For more details on what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

Fanatics regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for existing users throughout the year. You'll find these ongoing promotions by navigating to the "Promos" tab within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. These offers include parlay boosts, profit boosts, and enhanced odds on select matchups, giving you extra value on your wagers beyond the initial welcome bonus.

Whether you're betting on the Bengals vs. Texans or any other sporting event, Fanatics keeps its promotional calendar fresh and exciting. Check back frequently to maximize your betting experience and take advantage of limited-time offers tailored to major games and tournaments.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.