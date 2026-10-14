Bet $10 Get $200 In Bonus Bets For Milwaukee vs Los Angeles With The bet365 Bonus Code
The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers face off Wednesday, Oct. 14, in a pivotal NLCS matchup, and you can claim $200 in bonus bets to wager on the game. No code is required to unlock this welcome offer. The bet365 bonus code promotion gives new users the chance to earn bonus bets by placing a qualifying wager of $10 or more. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.
Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.
How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For The Milwaukee vs Los Angeles Game
The bet365 bonus code welcome offer delivers $200 in bonus bets after you deposit a minimum of $10 and place your first qualifying wager. No promotional code is necessary to activate this bonus code for bet365. Your qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater, and you must claim the promotion within 30 days of creating your account.
Here's how the bonus works in practice: If you deposit $10 and place a $10 bet on the Milwaukee vs Los Angeles game with qualifying odds, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets once your wager settles. If your initial bet wins, you keep your winnings plus the $200 bonus bets. If your initial bet loses, you still receive the full $200 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. Your bonus bets expire seven days after they're added to your account, so use them promptly.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.
- Qualifying bets must have odds of -500 or greater.
- Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire after seven days.
- Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the requirement.
- Cashed out bets and event-specific bonus bets do not count toward the settlement requirement.
This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.
How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Milwaukee vs Los Angeles
Follow these steps to sign up and claim your bonus bets for the Milwaukee vs Los Angeles matchup:
- Register a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app.
- Verify your identity and complete the account setup process.
- Make a deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method.
- Navigate to the promotions section and claim the welcome offer.
- Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on the Milwaukee vs Los Angeles game with odds of -500 or greater.
- Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account.
For more details about the sportsbook, read our full bet365 review.
Additional Promotions Available At bet365
bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers beyond the welcome bonus. You can discover ongoing bonuses and boosts by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 sportsbook app. These promotions change frequently and may include deposit bonuses, parlay boosts, and sport-specific offers that enhance your betting experience throughout the season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jackson is a sports betting specialist with Sports Illustrated, providing transparent sportsbook evaluations and practical betting insights. His content is geared toward both newcomers and seasoned bettors, aiming to build confidence through clear, objective guidance. By breaking down industry developments and betting strategies, he helps SI readers better understand the shifting sports betting landscape and make more informed decisions. Before joining the SI team, Jackson spent various stints on both the editorial and commercial sides of the industry. He’s worked with other brands in the space, including Oddspedia and Sportsbook Review, and previously worked on the editorial picks and previews side of the business with NorthStar Gaming. As a seasoned bettor, Jackson mainly focuses on the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and NCAA basketball and football. Always looking for a betting edge, Jackson analyzes market trends and shops lines across top sportsbooks like FanDuel, DraftKings, and bet365 to find the most profitable avenue. Jackson holds a Sports Journalism diploma from Centennial College in Toronto, where he pitched on the varsity baseball team. Originally from Ottawa, Ont., Jackson is a lifelong Senators fan — but with baseball as his first love, he also lives and breathes every Toronto Blue Jays pitch.