Bet $10 Get $200 In Bonus Bets For Milwaukee vs Los Angeles With The bet365 Bonus Code

The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers face off Wednesday, Oct. 14, in a pivotal NLCS matchup, and you can claim $200 in bonus bets to wager on the game. No code is required to unlock this welcome offer. The bet365 bonus code promotion gives new users the chance to earn bonus bets by placing a qualifying wager of $10 or more. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For The Milwaukee vs Los Angeles Game

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer delivers $200 in bonus bets after you deposit a minimum of $10 and place your first qualifying wager. No promotional code is necessary to activate this bonus code for bet365. Your qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater, and you must claim the promotion within 30 days of creating your account.

Here's how the bonus works in practice: If you deposit $10 and place a $10 bet on the Milwaukee vs Los Angeles game with qualifying odds, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets once your wager settles. If your initial bet wins, you keep your winnings plus the $200 bonus bets. If your initial bet loses, you still receive the full $200 in bonus bets to use on future wagers. Your bonus bets expire seven days after they're added to your account, so use them promptly.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.

Qualifying bets must have odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire after seven days.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets and event-specific bonus bets do not count toward the settlement requirement.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Milwaukee vs Los Angeles

Follow these steps to sign up and claim your bonus bets for the Milwaukee vs Los Angeles matchup:

Register a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Verify your identity and complete the account setup process. Make a deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the promotions section and claim the welcome offer. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on the Milwaukee vs Los Angeles game with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account.

For more details about the sportsbook, read our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers beyond the welcome bonus. You can discover ongoing bonuses and boosts by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 sportsbook app. These promotions change frequently and may include deposit bonuses, parlay boosts, and sport-specific offers that enhance your betting experience throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.