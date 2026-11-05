Bet $10 Get $200 In Bonus Bets For NFL Week 9 With bet365 Bonus Code

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for NFL Week 9 starting Thursday, Nov. 5. The bet365 bonus code requires no code entry to activate this welcome offer. You'll want to place your first wager on the Jacksonville versus Baltimore matchup or any other games throughout the week. Check out additional sportsbook promos to compare offers before signing up.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For NFL Week 9

The bet365 bonus code unlocks $200 in bonus bets when you deposit a minimum of $10 and place qualifying wagers. No promotional code is required to claim this offer. Your qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion, and you'll receive your bonus bets once those bets are complete.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this promotion:

Deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify.

Place qualifying bets of $10 or more on NFL Week 9 games.

Your bets must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the requirement.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're added to your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, but any winnings from bonus bets go into your withdrawable balance.

If you place a $10 bet on the Jacksonville-Baltimore game and win, you'll receive your $200 in bonus bets on top of your regular winnings. If your initial bet loses, you'll still get the full $200 in bonus bets to use on other NFL Week 9 matchups. Cashed out bets, live in-game bets settled as a push, and bets deemed no action do not count toward this promotion.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For NFL Week 9

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on NFL Week 9 games with your bonus bets:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the NFL Week 9 games and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be added to your account within the specified timeframe. Use your bonus bets on additional NFL Week 9 matchups or other sports throughout the week.

For a comprehensive look at what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotions for existing customers throughout the NFL season and beyond. You can find these ongoing bonuses and boosts by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 sportsbook app. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss out on valuable opportunities to boost your bets on upcoming games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.