Bet $10 Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NHL Tuesday Night Hockey With bet365 Bonus Code

Tuesday, Nov. 3 brings 11 NHL games to the betting board, and new bettors can capitalize on a welcome offer from bet365. The sportsbook is giving new customers $200 in bonus bets when they deposit and place their first wager. No bet365 bonus code is required to claim this promotion. You can use this offer to bet on any of Tuesday's matchups, including the marquee Edmonton at New Jersey contest at 7:30 PM ET. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare other welcome offers.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Tuesday's NHL Action

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward for new users looking to bet on Tuesday's NHL slate. You'll deposit a minimum of $10, then place a qualifying bet of at least $10 that includes one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion to unlock your bonus bets.

Here's how the bonus bets work in practice: If you deposit $10 and place a $10 bet on Edmonton versus New Jersey with qualifying odds, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses. If your first bet wins, you keep those winnings plus receive the $200 bonus bets. If your first bet loses, you still get the full $200 in bonus bets to use on other Tuesday night games.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bet must be $10 or more with at least one selection at -500 odds or greater.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after being added to your account.

The bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns you receive.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Tuesday's NHL Games

Claiming your bonus bets for Tuesday's NHL action takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the sportsbook and select your first bet from Tuesday's NHL games. Place a qualifying wager of at least $10 that includes one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Wait for your bet to settle, then your $200 in bonus bets will be added to your account.

For more details on what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Explore Additional Promotions On bet365

bet365 regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. These ongoing promotions give you extra value on your bets throughout the season. You can find all available promotions by opening the bet365 app and navigating to the Promos section, where you'll see current offers updated daily. Existing users should check back frequently to take advantage of new deals on upcoming NHL matchups and other sports.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.