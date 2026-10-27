Bet $10 Get $200 In Bonus Bets For Portland vs. Los Angeles With bet365 Bonus Code

New bettors can claim a bet365 bonus code offer worth $200 in bonus bets for the Portland vs. Los Angeles matchup on Oct. 27. No code is required to unlock this welcome offer. Simply deposit a minimum of $10 and place your first qualifying bet on the game to earn bonus bets. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Portland vs. Los Angeles

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer delivers $200 in bonus bets after you place a qualifying $10 wager on the Portland vs. Los Angeles game. Your qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the promotion. Once your bet settles, bet365 credits your account with $200 in bonus bets that you can use on additional wagers.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this promotion:

Available to new customers only in eligible states.

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after being added to your account.

The bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns.

Bonus bets cannot be used on certain products, promotions, or bet types.

If you place a $10 bet on Portland vs. Los Angeles and win, your winnings are added to your account balance along with your $200 bonus bets. If your initial $10 wager loses, you still receive the full $200 in bonus bets to use on future bets. You must claim this promotion within 30 days of registering your account.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For The Portland vs. Los Angeles Game

Follow these steps to sign up and claim your bonus bets on the Portland vs. Los Angeles matchup:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Portland vs. Los Angeles game and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account. Use your bonus bets on any eligible markets within seven days before they expire.

For more details about bet365's features and offerings, read our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers beyond the welcome bonus. You can find current boosts, bonuses, and special offers by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 app or website. These promotions change frequently and cover various sports and betting markets throughout the year. Existing users should check back regularly to take advantage of new opportunities to enhance their betting experience.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.